Two Britons and an Indian were arrested in Hungary on Saturday night accused of trying to transport more than a dozen refugees illegally to Austria, Hungarian police said.

Until it sealed its southern border last autumn, Hungary was the main gateway to northern Europe, predominantly Germany, for hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing poverty and violence in the Middle East and Africa.

The flow slowed to a trickle as the Hungarian border fence forced refugees south to Croatia and Slovenia, which early this year effectively sealed their frontiers too.

But refugees have continued to cross the fence in small numbers, and police still regularly detain people who try to transport refugees to the West, according to police reports.