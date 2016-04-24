Congo's President Denis Sassou Nguesso named former Finance Minister Clement Mouamba as prime minister, bringing a one-time opposition leader into the government, state television said on Saturday.

The appointment comes a month after Sassou Nguesso was elected to a five-year term that extends his long rule over the oil producing country. Sassou Nguesso led Congo between 1979 and 1992 and returned to power after a civil war in 1997.

Mouamba was a senior member of the Pan-African Union for Social Democracy (UPADS) but was expelled from the opposition party for participating in consultations that preceded a referendum last October on changing the constitution to allow Sassou Nguesso to serve a third term.