North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hailed a submarine-launched ballistic missile test as an "eye-opening success", state media said Sunday, declaring Pyongyang has the ability to strike Seoul and the US whenever it pleases.

The US, joined by Britain, said Saturday's apparent test was a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and called on the North to refrain from further moves that could destabilise the region.

South Korea's defence ministry said the launch appeared to have failed as the missile, fired from a submarine in the Sea of Japan, flew just 30 kilometres (18 miles).

However the North's state-run KCNA news agency insisted that the test, which it said was personally monitored by Kim, confirmed "the reliability of the Korean-style underwater launching system".

It cited the young leader as saying that Pyongyang "is now capable of hitting the heads of the South Korean puppet forces and the US imperialists anytime as it pleases."

"This eye-opening success constitutes one more precious gift the defence scientists and technicians are presenting to the great leaders and the party," it added.

Still images broadcast on state television showed Kim on the deck of the submarine before watching the test through binoculars from shore and meeting the crew and scientists afterwards.

Pictures showed the missile, with "The North Star" emblazoned on it, soar out of the water and fly into the sky, leaving a massive plume of smoke above the sea surface.