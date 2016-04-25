A car bomb explosion killed at least 11 people and injured 39 in eastern Baghdad on Monday, officials said.

The sources said that the blast set fire to at least five other vehicles during evening rush hour. It was the third in four days in the Iraqi capital.

Nobody has claimed immediate responsibility for the attack near a cinema in Baghdad al-Jadida but it bore the hallmarks of DAESH, which claimed two attacks over the weekend.

Even though security has improved in Baghdad recently, attacks in and around Baghdad are still frequent.