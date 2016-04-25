Iran is holding talks with Russia to sell it about 40 tonnes of heavy water from its nuclear program, Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by an Iranian news agency.

Araqchi, who is also a top nuclear negotiator, said late on Sunday that the United States had been the first buyer of Iranian heavy water and some other world powers, including Russia, were now showing an interest.

"We are negotiating with Russia to sell 40 tonnes of heavy water," he said.

The heavy water is not a radioactive substance and the nuclear deal gives Iran the right to sell, dilute or dispose of it under certain conditions.

In conformity with last year's landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Tehran is responsible for diminishing its stock of heavy water which is a component of making nuclear weapons and producing nuclear energy.