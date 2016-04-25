Polish President Andrzej Duda on Sunday said the European Union (EU) had shown too little solidarity with Central and Eastern European countries.

Speaking to the Polish Press Agency, Duda said, "There is not enough solidarity from the EU in understanding the situation of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe."

Duda added that countries, which recently joined the EU were seeking to catch up with the rich countries of the West.

"We are seeking to raise the standard of living for young people so that they don't have to seek work abroad to have a proper salary and to live normally."

Citing security concerns, Poland is often criticised for refusing to take in refugees to be located in Central and Eastern European countries under an EU plan.

Duda also says the EU's decision-making also needed to be more decisive.

"The EU is strong, but weak on the level of decision-making and that's its problem today.