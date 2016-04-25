The death toll after last week's explosion at a petrochemical plant in southeastern Mexico has risen to 32.

State oil giant Pemex and Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem released the toll in a joint statement on Sunday.

The vinyl petrochemical plant in the Gulf of Mexico's coast state of Veracruz is a joint venture by Pemex's petrochemical unit and majority owner Mexichem.

Pemex's CEO said that the blast was caused by a leak but did not divulge how the leak occured.