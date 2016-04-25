A spokesman for the Turkish presidency said on Monday that Turkey condemns BBC television for interviewing one of the senior leaders of KCK, PKK's umbrella organisation.

Speaking at a news conference held in Ankara, spokesman Ibrahim Kalin described BBC's interview as an "indirect support to terrorism which has nothing to do with journalism."

"Assume that a news agency funded by people's taxes makes an interview with the members of al Qaeda, the group that carried out the London terror attacks in United Kingdom," Kalin said.

"What does the UK do in response to this agency's efforts to disculpate terrorism, to show that this organisation is a reasonable and legitimate organisation?" he asked.

"The situation that we are facing is similar to this."

Britain's public-service broadcaster BBC published an interview with Cemil Bayik on Monday in which it promotes the PKK terrorist group who it says fights for freedom.

Turkey, the United States, and European Union recognises the group as a terrorist organisation.

Turkey criticises some of the European and Western countries for directly or indirectly supporting the terror group.