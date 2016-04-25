WORLD
1 MIN READ
DAESH car bomb kills 6 in Syrian capital
Activist-run monitoring group says at least six people killed by car bomb attack in suburb of Damascus, that DAESH terrorist group claimed responsibility.
DAESH car bomb kills 6 in Syrian capital
Workers clean a street at the site of a car bomb on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus, Syria on April 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

A car bomb exploded on Monday and killed at least six people at a Syrian regime checkpoint in the Sayeda Zeinab area south of Damascus, an activist-run monitoring group said.

DAESH terrorist organisation claimed responsibility for detonating the car laden with explosives, a news agency close to the terrorist group said.

Syria's UN envoy Bashar Ja'afari confirmed the attack and said the blast struck a hospital.

Recommended

"The explosion that the terrorists carried out in the area of Sayyida Zeinab today centred on a hospital that treated injured from Foua and Kefraya brought," he said.

Lebanese group Hezbollah's Al Manar television also reported the car bomb attack but did not give details on casualties.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad