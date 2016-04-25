Kenyan police fired tear gas at opposition leaders and their supporters while they were marching on the office of the country's electoral commission to call for its disbandment ahead of election next year.

About 500 supporters, who waved placards, whistled and shouted, participated in the march to the commission's office in downtown Nairobi, where riot police dispersed them with tear gas.

The opposition rejected the result of the last presidential vote in March 2013 and petitioned the supreme court to overturn the result and the court approved it. The new election will take place in August 2017.

Opposition leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula demanded the dissolution of the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the weekend and said they would raid its offices to eject its commissioners.