WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kenyan police fire tear gas at opposition march
Kenyan police fire tear gas at opposition leaders and their supporters as they were marching on office of country's electoral body.
Kenyan police fire tear gas at opposition march
A Kenyan police officer prepares to fire a tear gas canister at a crowd consisting of opposition leaders and their supporters after they tried to enter the premises of the office of the country's electoral commission in Nairobi, Kenya on April 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

Kenyan police fired tear gas at opposition leaders and their supporters while they were marching on the office of the country's electoral commission to call for its disbandment ahead of election next year.

About 500 supporters, who waved placards, whistled and shouted, participated in the march to the commission's office in downtown Nairobi, where riot police dispersed them with tear gas.

The opposition rejected the result of the last presidential vote in March 2013 and petitioned the supreme court to overturn the result and the court approved it. The new election will take place in August 2017.

Opposition leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula demanded the dissolution of the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the weekend and said they would raid its offices to eject its commissioners.

Recommended

The opposition accuses the IEBC of failing to act on their complaints resulting from the last election.

After some of the commission's officials were mentioned in a corruption scandal in Britain, involving the printing of ballot papers for a 2010 referendum held by IEBC's predecessor, the Interim Independent Electoral Commission (IIEC), the opposition also said that the body is tainted.

IEBC hasn't accepted the accusations and said that any party that wants to eject its commissioners should follow the laid-down procedures, such as sponsoring a constitutional amendment in parliament.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad