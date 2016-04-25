Juventus won Serie A for the fifth season in a row without kicking a ball on Monday after Napoli, the only team that could have caught them, were sunk 1-0 by a late Radja Nainggolan goal at AS Roma.

Juventus, who have led the table since beating Napoli 1-0 in February, were left with an unassailable 12-point lead with three games each left to play as they clinched a record 32nd league title.

The match, played at a half-empty Stadio Olimpico on a sunny bank holiday afternoon, was an anticlimactic end to a season which had at one stage promised to be one of the most exciting Italian title races for years.

During the first half of the season, the lead had changed almost weekly with AS Roma, Napoli, Inter Milan and Fiorentina all taking turns at the top.

But, as their rivals faltered, Juventus, who beat Fiorentina 2-1 on Sunday, put together an astonishing run in which they took 73 of a possible 75 points to snare the title with games to spare.

"I always say that you can only get better by going through difficult times," Tweeted Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, whose team recovered from a slow start which left them 11 points off the pace at the end of October.

"I look at our journey and that makes me prouder."

His sentiments were echoed by veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who saved a penalty in the 2-1 win at Fiorentina on Sunday.

"It's a title of momentous importance, given that it's the fifth in a row and follows an amazing turnaround," said the 38-year-old, who has won seven Serie A titles since joining the club in 2001.