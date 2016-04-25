Australian police have arrested and charged a young man with terrorism after he had allegedly planned an attack at Monday's Anzac Day celebrations.

Police say the 16-year-old was arrested near his home in Sydney on Sunday and will appear before a children's court.

If found guilty, the teen could face the maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

New South Wales State Police Commissioner, Andrew Scipione, said, "We've taken swift action to ensure community safety on the eve of a sacred day on the Australian calendar.

"The age of the individual is obviously a concern for us, and it remains a measure of the ongoing task facing law enforcement and the community."

He told media that police believed the young man was acting alone.