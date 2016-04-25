WORLD
Australian police foil alleged Anzac Day terrorist plot
Australian police have arrested and charged a teen with terrorism after he allegedly plotted an attack during Anzac Day celebrations.
Sydeny Police guard a house involved in a pre-dawn raid. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

Australian police have arrested and charged a young man with terrorism after he had allegedly planned an attack at Monday's Anzac Day celebrations.

Police say the 16-year-old was arrested near his home in Sydney on Sunday and will appear before a children's court.

If found guilty, the teen could face the maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

New South Wales State Police Commissioner, Andrew Scipione, said, "We've taken swift action to ensure community safety on the eve of a sacred day on the Australian calendar.

"The age of the individual is obviously a concern for us, and it remains a measure of the ongoing task facing law enforcement and the community."

He told media that police believed the young man was acting alone.

In recent years, several teenagers have been arrested in Australia, while only some of them have been charged with terrorism offences.

Before last year's Anzac Day celebrations, police arrested and charged five young men who were also allegedly planning a terrorist attack.

Police say the five had clearly took inspiration from the DAESH terrorist group.

Anzac Day is a major annual holiday in Australia and New Zealand, as it honours the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War One.

Dawn services and military parades are held around the country, with Sydney and Melbourne drawing the largest crowds.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
