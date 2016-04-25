US President Barack Obama has decided to deploy 250 US soldiers to Syria to assist local forces in accelerating the fight against the DAESH terrorist group, a White House adviser said on Monday.

"We've seen across parts of northern and eastern Syria progress as ISIL [DAESH] has been pushed out of some strongholds," Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters in Hanover, Germany.

"We want to accelerate that progress and we believe the commitment of additional US special forces can play a critical role."

Rhodes underlined that the deployment is not meant to serve in a ground combat role.

A US official says it's unclear how many of those would be Special Operation Forces and how many would be medical or intelligence support personnel.

The main Syrian opposition welcomed Obama's announcement on Monday.

"President Obama's decision to deploy 250 more troops to fight the DAESH in Syria is a good step. We must rid our country of this scourge. But Syria will not be free of terrorism until we see the end of the Assad regime's reign of terror. We need help in freeing our country from Assad as well as from the DAESH," Salem al-Meslet, spokesman of the High Negotiations Committee said in a statement.

50 US Troops Assist YPG In Northern Syria

In November, Obama approved a small contingent of 50, including elite US commandos who have worked in Syria to "tighten the squeeze" on DAESH.

The US troops have assisted the YPG which is the militant wing of the PYD, in northern Syria since December 2015.