An Ontario resident is Canada's first confirmed case of a Zika virus infection that was contracted locally through sex, health officials said on Monday.

The individual, who was not further identified, is believed to have contracted the virus from a sexual partner who came down with Zika after travelling to an affected country, according to a statement from Public Health Agency of Canada and Ontario's Ministry of Health.

Zika is transmitted to people mainly through the bite of certain infected female mosquitoes, and a major outbreak that began in Brazil last year has spread to many countries in the Americas.

The World Health Organisation has identified Zika cases in Argentina, Chile, France, Italy and New Zealand as likely caused by sexual transmission, and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is also investigating cases of possible sexual transmission.