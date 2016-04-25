An international panel of experts accused Mexican government of undermining their probe into the fate of 43 trainee teachers missing since 2014.

The panel said Mexico's government is withholding key evidence in the case.

The experts accused the attorney general's office of not giving the re-interview detainees accused of the crime or obtain other information in a timely fashion.

The official leading the investigation for the attorney general's office said that the government had held numerous meetings with the experts and had fulfilled the majority of their hundreds of requests for information.

"The delays in obtaining evidence that could be used to figure out possible lines of investigation translates into a decision (to allow) impunity," the report by the experts, commissioned by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), said.

On the night of September 26, 2014, 43 students from a leftist oriented college hijacked buses to go to a demonstration in the city of Iguala, their buses were shot at by the police.

According to the official report, the students were confused with rival gang members, drug cartel gunmen and corrupt policemen shot at their busses. The police then handed them over to the gang "Guerreros Unidos [United Warriors]" and the gang incinerated the students at a local dump.

But the families have never accepted the official report.

However, a September 2015 report, commissioned by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and conducted by respected investigators from Chile, Colombia, Guatemala and Spain, strenuously questioned the government's account, rejecting the central claim that the students were burned in the dump.

More than 1,000 people attended the news conference on Sunday, the experts cast doubt on aspects of the government's version of events.

They said in the report they had been repeatedly blocked in their efforts to obtain evidence from Mexican authorities.

"We feel that from January there was someone giving instructions to halt everything," one of the experts, Angela Buitrago told in an interview.