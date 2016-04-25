Thousands of visitors from Australia and New Zealand attended a dawn service in Turkey's western Canakkale Province on Monday to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the landing of foreign troops on Turkish soil during World War One.

The participants prayed for their veteran Australian and New Zealander ancestors who were killed in the battle in a small cove on the Gelibolu (Gallipoli) peninsula called ANZAC Cove.

New Zealand Minister Gerry Brownlee, Australian Veterans' Affairs Minister Dan Tehan and Canakkale's Deputy Governor Sitki Dag as well as many soldiers from Australia and New Zealand attended the ceremony.

Brownlee thanked Turkey for hosting the event. "We are here to honour our family members who came here to serve us," he said.

Tehan underlined the "sacrifices" made by the soldiers during World War One.