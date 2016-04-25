WORLD
4 MIN READ
Thousands mark 101st anniversary of Gallipoli landings
Thousands from Australia and New Zealand gather to mark 101st anniversary of Gallipoli landings of troops.
Thousands mark 101st anniversary of Gallipoli landings
Dawn service held in Turkey to mark Gallipoli landings, in Gallipoli, April 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

Thousands of visitors from Australia and New Zealand attended a dawn service in Turkey's western Canakkale Province on Monday to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the landing of foreign troops on Turkish soil during World War One.

The participants prayed for their veteran Australian and New Zealander ancestors who were killed in the battle in a small cove on the Gelibolu (Gallipoli) peninsula called ANZAC Cove.

New Zealand Minister Gerry Brownlee, Australian Veterans' Affairs Minister Dan Tehan and Canakkale's Deputy Governor Sitki Dag as well as many soldiers from Australia and New Zealand attended the ceremony.

Brownlee thanked Turkey for hosting the event. "We are here to honour our family members who came here to serve us," he said.

Tehan underlined the "sacrifices" made by the soldiers during World War One.

Recommended

Separately, people across Turkey organised marches to commemorate the Canakkale Martyrs' Day.

April 25 is known as ANZAC Day in Australia -- a significant national holiday that honours the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought and died in Canakkale on Turkey's western coast in 1915. Australia and New Zealand commemorate the event as Gallipoli.

Australian police said Monday that a 16-year-old Sydney boy had been charged with planning an act allegedly linked to Sydney's coverage of the national commemorations.

The year 2016 marks the 101st anniversary of the battle in the Canakkale (Dardanelles) Strait in Canakkale's Gelibolu district, which served as a turnaround in favour of the Turks fighting in World War I against the Allied Forces.

On April 25, 1915, eight months into World War One, Allied soldiers landed on the shores of the Gelibolu peninsula. The troops were there as part of a plan to open Canakkale Strait on Turkey's Aegean coast to Allied fleets, allowing them to threaten the then Ottoman capital, Istanbul.

The Allied Forces, however, encountered strong and courageous resistance from the Turks and the campaign turned out to be a costly failure. Tens of thousands of Turkish nationals and soldiers died, along with tens of thousands of Europeans, plus around 7,000 - 8,000 Australians and nearly 3,000 New Zealanders.

SOURCE:TRT World, AA
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit