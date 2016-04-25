The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Monday that at least 60 people have been killed in three days of fighting in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, as violence continues to escalate.

SOHR also said that seven children and 10 women were among those killed in a series of air strikes by the Syrian regime and shelling attack by oppositions since Friday.

The main opposition, the High Negotiations Committee (HNC), suspended Geneva talks last week due to the regime's air strikes that are violating the cessation of hostilities deal that took effect at the end of February.

After HNC suspended the talks, regime forces intensified their air strikes on the opposition.

Beginning early on Friday, regime warplanes bombed a number of opposition-held parts of Aleppo, control of which is split between the warring sides.