Prince says Saudi society will decide women's driving rights
An image taken from a video uploaded on YouTube allegedly shows a woman driving in Riyadh, uploaded October 26, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

Saudi society will determine whether women will be allowed to drive cars, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said on Monday.

He was speaking to reporters after the revealing of a vast plan, known as Saudi Vision 2030, intended to reshape the nations economy.

Mohammed was asked whether one of the plan's goals, to increase women's participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent, could lead to their right to drive.

"So far the society is not persuaded -- and it has negative influence -- but we stress that it is up to the Saudi society," he said, adding that change cannot be forced.

Saudi Arabia has restrictions on women driving cars without being accompanied.

They also provide private sections in restaurants and other public facilities for women and men.

The kingdom's major cities are also expanding their public transport networks for women who need to travel.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
