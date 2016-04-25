The United Nations on Monday described North Korea's latest missile test as "extremely troubling" and called on Pyongyang to "cease any further provocative action."

North Korea launched the ballistic missile from a submarine on Saturday, while the Security Council issued a strong condemnation of the latest test-launch.

"The latest launch is extremely troubling as it constitutes a violation of relevant Security Council resolutions," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"Once again we urge the DPRK to cease any further provocative action," he said.