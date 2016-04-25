Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) have killed a total of 862 DAESH terrorists in anti-terror operations since January 9.

The statistics, which were released in an official statement on Monday, revealed that TAF had launched 167 air strikes targeting DAESH-controlled areas in northern Syria, killing 492.

Another 370 were killed in 5,330 shellings that were launched under the Turkish Army's rules of engagement in retaliation to the terrorist group's cross-border attacks.