A report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) says Algeria, Botswana, Cape Verde, Comoros, South Africa and Swaziland where malaria is rife, could be free from the disease by 2020.

One of the goals of WHO's 2016-2030 programme against malaria is to wipe out the disease in at least 10 countries by the end of this decade.

"WHO estimates that 18 countries are in a position to achieve this goal, including six countries in the African region, where the burden of the disease is heaviest." the Geneva-based organisation said via a statement.

South Africa had recorded 11,700 cases of the disease in 2014, while the number was 64,000 in 2000.

"Through targeted action and cross-border collaboration, South Africa has the potential to eliminate malaria by 2020," the report said.