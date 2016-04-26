WORLD
2 MIN READ
Journalists protest against arrest of colleagues in Egypt
Approximately 100 journalists protest against arrest of colleagues in Cairo, Egypt
Journalists protest against arrest of colleagues in Egypt
Journalists and activists demand the release of detained journalists. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2016

Around 100 Egyptian journalists staged a protest in central Cairo on Tuesday against the arrest of colleagues for covering demonstrations opposing President Abdel Fattah al Sisi.

Security forces arrested at least 33 reporters trying to cover small anti-government protests in Cairo on Monday that were dispersed with tear gas, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.

On Tuesday, some 100 reporters gathered in front of the headquarters of the journalists' union, witnesses said.

Yehia Qalash, head of the union, said security forces had prevented dozens of accredited journalists entering the building on Monday. "This kind of incident has not happened for years," he said in a statement.

Recommended

There was no immediate comment from authorities.

Sisi has faced a wave of public criticism for agreeing to cede control of the uninhabited Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi and Egyptian officials say the islands belong to Saudi Arabia and were only under Egyptian control because Riyadh had asked Egypt in 1950 to protect them.

Sisi's controversial rule may be under threat, while the former head of the armed forces has also come under pressure from a faltering economy and allegations of police abuses, some of the motives for the uprising that unseated democratically elected president Hosni Mubarak in a 2011 coup.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit