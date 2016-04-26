The 96 Liverpool soccer fans who died in Britain's worst-ever sporting disaster, the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium crush, were unlawfully killed with police failures to blame, a jury hearing inquests into the deaths concluded on Tuesday.

The jury also absolved Liverpool fans of any role in causing the crush.

The jury, made up six women and three men, told reporters that they had reached a majority decision of 7-2 or 8-1 on the question as to whether the Liverpool supporters were unlawfully killed.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it was considering whether criminal charges should be brought against individuals or any corporate body.