WORLD
2 MIN READ
Jury says victims of Hillsborough disaster unlawfully killed
Jury finds 96 Liverpool fans were unlawfully killed in 1989 Hillsborough stadium crush
Jury says victims of Hillsborough disaster unlawfully killed
Liverpool fans gather to pay respects and leave tributes to the victims, at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, during commemorations for the 20th anniversary of the Hillsborough Stadium disaster. / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2016

The 96 Liverpool soccer fans who died in Britain's worst-ever sporting disaster, the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium crush, were unlawfully killed with police failures to blame, a jury hearing inquests into the deaths concluded on Tuesday.

The jury also absolved Liverpool fans of any role in causing the crush.

The jury, made up six women and three men, told reporters that they had reached a majority decision of 7-2 or 8-1 on the question as to whether the Liverpool supporters were unlawfully killed.

The Crown Prosecution Service said it was considering whether criminal charges should be brought against individuals or any corporate body.

Recommended

The disaster took place at at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the Sheffield stadium.

The Liverpool supporters were crushed to death on the terraces after entering the ground through an open gate.

A report in 1990 concluded that the main cause of the disaster was a failure of control by the police.

It prompted major changes in safety standards at stadiums in Britain, with perimeter fencing removed and many grounds converted to all-seaters.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit