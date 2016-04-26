The parents of 43 missing students who disappeared in September 2014 accused Mexico's government on Monday of lying to them, planting evidence and not adequately investigating the case.

The parents' comments came a day after the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), a group of international experts, issued a report criticising the investigation, saying suspects appear to have been tortured and key pieces of evidence related to the supposed burning of the students' bodies were not correctly investigated.

The 43 students known for their progressive left-wing activism at the teachers' college of Ayotzinapa have not been heard from since they were taken by local police in late 2014 in the city of Iguala in southern Guerrero State.

The government says corrupt police turned them over to a drug gang, which killed them and burned their remains in a dump in the town of Cocula. Parents reject that conclusion and experts say there is no proof of it.

On Monday, parent Mario Cesar Gonzalez said prosecutors had lied and planted a bag of charred bone fragments in a river near the garbage dump where the students were allegedly burned. Tests have linked the fragments to only one of the students, with a possible link to another.

The group of experts said the bags of bone fragments were found at a different spot and time than authorities had said, and that outside experts weren't immediately allowed access to the site.

"They were the ones who planted the evidence in the San Juan river," said Gonzalez, the father of missing student Cesar Manuel Gonzalez.

Cristina Bautista, whose son Benjamin Ascencio is among the missing students, said the "government started lying to us from the start."

IACHR expert group says that a study of 17 of the approximately 123 suspects arrested in the case showed signs of beatings, including, in some cases, dozens of bruises, cuts and scrapes.