Papua New Guinea's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Australia's detention of asylum seekers on its Manus Island are "unconstitutional and illegal" and that they must stop.

The court said the detentions are contrary asylum seekers' "constitutional right of personal liberty," and ordered the governments of Australia and Papua New Guinea to "take all steps necessary to cease and prevent" the continued detentions and transfers of refugees to Manus.

Australia, under its immigration laws, has been sending asylum-seekers who try to enter the country by boat to remote processing centres on Manus or the tiny Pacific island of Nauru, and it doesn't allow them resettlement in Australia even if they are found to be genuine refugees.

There are around 850 people detained in Manus and around 500 people in Nauru on behalf of Australia.

Australian Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton said the court ruling would not change their policy of offshore detention.

"No one who attempts to travel to Australia illegally by boat will settle in Australia," Dutton said in a statement.

"Those in the Manus Island Regional Processing Centre found to be refugees are able to resettle in Papua New Guinea. Those found not to be refugees should return to their country of origin."

Under agreements by both sides, asylum seekers who are found to be refugees are urged to return home or resettle in Papua New Guinea or Cambodia.

Human rights critics

Australia has been under sharp international criticism from human rights groups and refugee advocates including the United Nations for its divisive refugee policy.