Human rights violations and anti-democratic measures have reached new heights under the PYD-controlled territories in northern Syria, according to a German research center.

"What they [PYD] regularly do is to take on offices of other Syrian Kurdish political parties. They arrest members of these parties, they are imprisoned sometimes only for a couple of days, but sometimes also for weeks or months," said Eva Savelsberg, who is the chair of the Berlin-based European Center for Kurdish Studies.

"A lot of human rights organisations, for example, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, they also agree with us that there is torture in those PYD prisons," said Savelsberg during an interview with Anadolu Agency.

She also underlined that the PYD was given free rein by the Assad regime to recruit militants in northern Syria because the regime has granted the PYD a kind of autonomy in Syria's northern territories at the expense of other Kurdish groups.

"Another real problem is the forced recruitment which has been done since 2013. I generally think that it's a problem to recruit people into a militia, of course, because they don't have any chance to say ‘No, I don't want that,'" she stated.

"Interestingly, the Syrian regime doesn't recruit people anymore in the Kurdish regions, so they really gave up this job to the PYD," she said.