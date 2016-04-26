Spain's left-wing parties will hold talks on Tuesday on forming a coalition government, the socialist party said, seeking to resolve a four-month political stalemate hours before repeat national elections become inevitable.

The announcement marked a U-turn by the Socialists as they also prepared for a final round of talks between King Felipe and leaders of the country's four main parties, though chances of avoiding a new election in June still appear slim.

The leader of Spain's anti-austerity party Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, on Tuesday said he had been willing to discuss a potential left-wing coalition but conditions set by the Socialists earlier in the day had made it impossible.

Iglesias did not say which of the conditions he was referring to and said he would be willing to discuss such an alliance if the Socialists changed their stance.

"I would be surprised if it happened," Iglesias said, adding he had no contacts with Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez over the last hours.

The parties have been unable to form a new government since December, when elections ended inconclusively, and unless there is a deal in the coming hours, it will be technically impossible to hold a parliamentary confidence vote to elect a new Prime Minister before a May 2 deadline for formal negotiations.

The Socialists said they were ready to agree on 27 of 30 proposals made by small leftist party Compromis, modelled on a deal it helped broker last year between left-wing forces in the Eastern region of Valencia.

"We believe that there is still time, that it is our duty to try it and we will try it over the next 24 hours," Antonio Hernando, the socialist party's leader in parliament told reporters.