WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greece eager to cut spending, seeks new bailout
Greece to proceed in automatic cutbacks to secure further financial aid.
Greece eager to cut spending, seeks new bailout
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives to welcome NATO Secretary General at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece April 22, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2016

Greece has suggested to cut spending in order to secure further financial aid, if the country fails to meet bailout targets a government official said on Tuesday.

Talks between Greece and its international lenders did not flourish, disagreeing on whether current cutbacks are enough or not.

Greece is expected to pay off loans in June and July to European Central Bank as well as to the International Monetary Fund.

To achieve that, the country needs to unlock a bailout installment exceeding 5 billion euros after creditors sign off reforms. Greece signed an 86 billion euro bailout last year.

Recommended

After Tsipras agreed to harsh austerity measures which secured a third bailout, he is now called to reach another deal and take action on matters such as changes to pensions and taxes as well as to come up with a plan B in case budget targets are not met.

"This mechanism will be included in the legislation linked to the (review) agreement and which Athens will need to adopt," the official said.

Talks resumed in Greece on Monday aiming at reaching a possible agreement by Wednesday. However, a meeting between the eurozone finance ministers could be stalled due to the Greek Orthodox Easter break.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit