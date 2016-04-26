Greece has suggested to cut spending in order to secure further financial aid, if the country fails to meet bailout targets a government official said on Tuesday.

Talks between Greece and its international lenders did not flourish, disagreeing on whether current cutbacks are enough or not.

Greece is expected to pay off loans in June and July to European Central Bank as well as to the International Monetary Fund.

To achieve that, the country needs to unlock a bailout installment exceeding 5 billion euros after creditors sign off reforms. Greece signed an 86 billion euro bailout last year.