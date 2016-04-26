Egyptian security forces dispersed protests against the authoritarian rule of Egyptian president Fattah el Sisi with tear gas on Monday, deterring potential large demonstrations, security sources said.

Earlier this month thousands of Egyptians angered by Sisi's decision to hand over two islands to Saudi Arabia called for his government to resign, during the largest demonstration since the former military general took office in a 2014 coup.

Security forces on Monday moved to prevent a repeat scenario, blocking roads in Cairo leading to a central meeting point and dispersing a march in the Dokki neighbourhood with tear gas, a witness said.

Protesters said the marches were a sign of growing dissent.

"There is a different kind of momentum that wasn't there for the past two years," said activist Mona Seif, adding that the dispersal of protests was reminiscent of the early days of the 2011 uprising which toppled President Hosni Mubarak.

"People were waving at us from the balcony," she said.