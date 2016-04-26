WORLD
4 MIN READ
Venezuela high court rejects bill to cut president's term
Venezuela Supreme Court rejects opposition-led bill to cut President Nicolas Maduro's term.
Venezuela high court rejects bill to cut president's term
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures to supporters during a march, at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, April 7, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2016

Venezuela's Supreme Court on Monday rejected the opposition's latest bid to cut short the term of President Nicolas Maduro, whose opponents blame him for a severe economic crisis.

The court ruled that a constitutional amendment proposed by opposition lawmakers could not be applied retroactively or immediately to Maduro's current term as the bill proposed.

It said that would violate "the will of the people" who elected him.

The opposition vowed to oust Maduro when it took control of the legislature in January after winning elections.

Lower house lawmakers last week approved on a first reading a bill proposing to reduce presidential terms from six years to four. That bill would also have to be approved in a referendum to enter into force.

The court said in its ruling on Monday that "trying to use a constitutional amendment to cut short immediately a term of office of someone popularly elected, such as the president of the republic, is an act of fraud against the constitution."

The opposition leader in the legislature, Henry Ramos Allup, denied that the amendment was unconstitutional and criticised the court for vetoing it before it had a second reading.

"You are the ones committing constitutional fraud," he wrote on Twitter, branding the Supreme Court judges "outlaws."

Recall referendum drive

Maduro has successfully blocked previous bills in the National Assembly by appealing to the Supreme Court, which critics say he controls.

Attacking Maduro on another front, the opposition has also tried to call a direct referendum on whether to remove him from office.

Recommended

Maduro reached the halfway point of his six-year term last week. Under the constitution he can now be removed from office in a recall referendum, which the opposition hopes to do by the end of the year.

Electoral authorities have so far blocked that bid too, however.

Maduro's critics say he also controls the electoral board. The opposition has called for demonstrations in front of its offices across the country on Wednesday.

Maduro has vowed to hold on to power and press on with the socialist "revolution" launched by his late predecessor Hugo Chavez.

Venezuela's economy has plunged along with the price of the oil on which it relies for foreign revenues.

Citizens are suffering shortages of medicines and goods such as toilet paper and cooking oil.

On Monday, the government started turning off the electricity supply in its 10 most populous states for four hours a day to deal with a severe power shortage. It said the measure would last for 40 days.

The country's biggest brewery, Cerveceria Polar, said last week it will stop producing beer because it is running short of barley.

The cash-strapped government is unable to meet businesses' demand for the dollars it needs to buy goods and materials abroad.

The import-dependent economy contracted 5.7 percent last year, its second year of recession. The official inflation rate was recorded as more than 180 percent but private analysts say the real rate was several times that.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit