Apple on Tuesday reported its first-ever drop in iPhone sales since launching the smartphone in 2007 as the tech giant's long streak of rising revenue ended.

Apple said iPhone sales dropped year-over-year for the first time, slipping to 51.19 million in the recently ended quarter compared with 61.17 million in the same period a year ago.

Profits fell as well: Apple reported net income of $10.5 billion in the fiscal quarter to March 26 from $13.6 billion last year.

With iPhones the main driver of sales for the company, revenue fell on a year-to-year basis for the first time since 2003: $50.6 billion from $58 billion a year earlier.

Apple shares dove 7.9 percent to $96.01 in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings figures.

Sales of iPhones, the heart of Apple's mobile age money making machine, were down 16 percent, according to the earnings report.

Despite the decline, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said in an interview, "we continue to believe the iPhone business is very strong." But he added that Apple is expanding its other businesses.

While Apple is one of the world's largest company by profit and market value, it has been shifting its focus in anticipation of the slowdown.