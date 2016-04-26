Syrian regime forces carried out air strikes and a rocket attack, killing at least five rescue workers and seriously injuring two others overnight in the west of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) and volunteers working nearby said on Tuesday.

The regime forces targeted a centre for the Syrian Civil Defence, also referred to as the "White Helmets," who serve as the first responders in the opposition-held area, where medical infrastructure has been destroyed.

"The targeting was very precise," Radi Saad, a Civil Defence worker in the area, said.

"They were in the centre and ready to respond. When they heard warplanes in the area they did not think they would be the target."

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian regime.

Another Civil Defence member, Ahmad Sheikho, confirmed the attack and said ambulances along with vehicles that belonged to doctors were also hit.

Violence in Aleppo kills 30 people in past 24 hours

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced on Tuesday that at least 30 people, including eight children, were killed in the past 24 hours in Aleppo.

The bombardment - by both the Syrian regime side and oppositions - of many neighbourhoods in the city also injured dozens more, the SOHR said.