Six Turkish crew members on a private tanker who were taken captive two weeks ago by pirates off Nigeria have been released, said a lawyer representing the company owning the tanker on Tuesday.

"The personnel have been undergoing a health check and they are all in good [condition]," said Fehmi Ulgener in a statement, also thanking Turkish officials for their support.

On April 11, a private Turkish tanker with at least six Turkish crew members on board had been commandeered by pirates in the Port Harcourt area in southern Nigeria.