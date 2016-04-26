WORLD
Oil company's attorney says six Turkish crew members have been released after being held captive for two weeks by Nigerian pirates.
By Staff Reporter
April 26, 2016

Six Turkish crew members on a private tanker who were taken captive two weeks ago by pirates off Nigeria have been released, said a lawyer representing the company owning the tanker on Tuesday.

"The personnel have been undergoing a health check and they are all in good [condition]," said Fehmi Ulgener in a statement, also thanking Turkish officials for their support.

On April 11, a private Turkish tanker with at least six Turkish crew members on board had been commandeered by pirates in the Port Harcourt area in southern Nigeria.

Ulgener said that crew members Ilkay Olgun, Haluk Buran, Furkan Topcu, Mehmet Babacan, Sukru Dombek and Eray Falay were released on Monday, but when contacted, his office gave no further details.

Turkey's Ambassador in Abuja Hakan Cakil had told Anadolu Agency that the private Turkish tanker Puli, a merchant vessel designed to transport liquids or gases in bulk, was seized by Nigerian pirate gangs on April 11.

