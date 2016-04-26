The former spokesman of Geert Wilder, the far-right Dutch politician who wants to halt the Muslim refugee flow in Europe, embezzled nearly 180,000 euros ($203,000) in party funds to finance a luxury lifestyle, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Michael Heemels, who stepped down in February, is alleged to have spent the money on alcohol, drugs, jewellery, electronics, designer furniture and expensive travel including a trip to New York to see Madonna in concert.

"The investigation is in the final stages and he will soon be summoned to appear in court," said prosecution spokesman Harry Willems. "It was a lot of money."

In a letter to the regional parliament, published on a Dutch news web site, Heemels said he had sought to escape from stress, work pressure and personal conflict "through excessive drug and alcohol use".