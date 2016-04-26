Junior doctors in England are in an all-out strike for the first time in the nearly 70-year history of the National Health Service (NHS) after a dramatic escalation in a long-running dispute with the government over a new contract.

Recent medical school graduates right through to doctors who have been working for well over a decade, walked out from all services including accident and emergency, maternity and intensive care.

NHS England said "military level" planning had gone into making sure that patients in need of urgent care would be properly treated, with more senior doctors known as consultants on hand to provide essential services.

NHS provides all types of medical care for free to everyone in Britain. It was created in 1948 and it is funded by taxpayers. The system is considered a pillar of national unity, which has made the labour dispute emotive not just for junior doctors but for many members of the public.

The government plans to impose a new contract on junior doctors from this summer after months of talks to agree on changes in pay and working hours broke down in January.

According to the new contract patients will access services and good care seven days a week,

However the doctors opposes, as they don't want to work for longer hours at anti-social times.

NHS England said some 13,000 elective operations and 113,000 outpatient appointments had been cancelled to free up consultants to provide urgent care during the strike.

The strike will continue on Wednesday.

"TIRED DOCTORS MAKE MISTAKES"

Junior doctors make up one third of the medical workforce, as their number reaches 55,000.