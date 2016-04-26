North Korea is allegedly preparing to test-launch an intermediate-range ballistic missile after an earlier attempt on April 15 failed, South Korean state media reported on Tuesday.

South Korea's Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun did not confirm the reports, but uttered his belief that the Pyongyang government would try to fix the problem following the failed launch.

The US described Pyongyang's previous attempt to launch what is believed to be a Musudan missile as "fiery, catastrophic."

With a range of more than 3,000 kilometres, the missile could potentially be used to hit the US territory of Guam.

The missile can also be fired from a mobile launcher, but is yet to be flight-tested.

North Korea has been increasingly demonstrating its military might as of late, having tested its fourth nuclear bomb on Jan. 6 and launched a long-range rocket on Feb. 7.

Pyongyang also tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Saturday, defying UN resolutions against Kim Jong-un's administration that was agreed upon unanimously in March by the Security Council.