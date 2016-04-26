Some local media channels including Newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen, as well as public broadcaster Swedish Radio, reported on Tuesday an intelligence leak from unnamed sources saying a possible DAESH attack could happen in Stockholm, the capital city of Sweeden.

Swedish newspaper Expressen reported Swedish security police (SAPO) had received intelligence from Iraq that seven or eight DAESH terrorists had entered Sweden with the intention of attacking civilian targets.

According to a police spokeswoman, Swedish police is collaborating with national and international security forces to prevent any possible attack in the capital.

"Security police are working intensively to assess received information, and it is of such a nature that our judgement is that we can not dismiss it," she said.