Steve Kerr joined the Warriors' record run on a full-time basis in January, and after Golden State set the NBA single-season record with 73 wins, he was voted the 2015-16 Coach of the Year.

Kerr is expected to be given the award Wednesday before Game 5 of the first-round playoff series with the Houston Rockets.

Terry Stotts of the Portland Trail Blazers finished second. Portland has four new starters but is back in the playoffs. Stotts finished second with 37 first-place votes and 335 total points. Three-time winner Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs was third with 10 first-place votes and 166 total points.

Under Kerr and assistant coach Luke Walton, who served as interim head coach until Kerr returned from back-surgery complications in January, the Warriors (73-9) posted the best regular-season record in league history, eclipsing the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (72-10).

The defending NBA champions opened the season 24-0, the best start in league history, which pushed their overall regular-season winning streak to 28 games, the second longest of all time.

The Warriors set NBA records for single-season road victories (34) and consecutive home regular-season wins (54, including 18 victories to finish last season), and went 39-2 at Oracle Arena for the second season in a row. Golden State also became the first team to go through a season without losing two games in a row or losing to the same team twice.