Two months after talks were suspended following a January terrorist attack in northern India allegedly carried out by Pakistani militants, diplomats of both countries held talks in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The talks were held on the sidelines of a "Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process" meeting currently underway in India.

According to an Indian government statement, talks between Indian Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar and Pakistani counterpart Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry were "frank and constructive."

"The two foreign secretaries exchanged ideas on taking the relationship forward," the statement read.

Tuesday's discussion was the first official meeting between the two top diplomats.

In March, the two men met informally in Nepal during a South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) meeting.

India-Pakistan dialogue broke down following a deadly militant attack on an Indian airbase base in January.