Canada will not pay ransoms for the release of its citizens held hostage overseas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday after the gruesome killing of a Canadian in the Philippines.

"Canada does not and will not pay ransom to terrorists, directly or indirectly," Trudeau said, vowing instead to hunt down and prosecute hostage-takers.

His comments come after Trudeau delivered the grim news on Monday that Canadian John Ridsdel had been killed by his captors -- the Abu Sayyaf militant group -- in the Philippines. Efforts, however, were continuing to try to secure the release of three others, including another Canadian national, he said.

In decrying ransom payouts, Trudeau explained that they helped to support criminal or terrorist activities, and "endangered the lives of every single one of the millions of Canadians who live, work and travel around the globe" as they could become targets for abduction.

Trudeau said that he and British Prime Minister David Cameron agreed in a telephone conversation earlier to press allies on the issue.