The Turkish military has increased its presence in Kilis, a southern border province, which DAESH has recently been targeting with cross-border rocket fire from the territory it controls in northern Syria.

Turkey will take additional military measures after suffering 46 artillery attacks from DAESH-controlled territory in Syria since January, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday during a meeting of the governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Turkey's Parliament.

Turkish media reported on Tuesday that at least 17 people have been killed and scores of other wounded in Kilis since the beginning of the year by repeated rocket attacks.

The United States will deploy a missile system in Turkey along the Syrian border across which DAESH-held areas have been laying out as part of a strategy to seal off a region around the Syrian town of Manbij, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying on Tuesday.