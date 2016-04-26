French naval contractor DCNS has beaten Japanese and German rivals to win a A$50 billion ($40 billion) deal to design and build Australia's next generation of submarines in the country's biggest ever defence procurement programme.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had announced that his government was seeking to replace Australia's ageing diesel and electric-powered Collins Class submarines, which are due to leave service from around 2026.

Turnbull said the 12 new subs "will be the most sophisticated naval vessels being built in the world."

A Japanese government-backed consortium led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and German group ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems were also in the running, but French company DCNS won the bid.

"The recommendation of our competitive evaluation process ... was unequivocal that the French offer represented the capabilities best able to meet Australia's unique needs," Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters.

"This is a momentous national endeavour. This is securing together with our commitment to surface vessel construction, this is securing the future of Australia's navy, over decades to come," he added.

French President Francois Hollande hailed the decision as historic.

"It marks a decisive advance in the strategic partnership between the two countries who will cooperate over 50 years," his office said in a statement.

Political Perspective

Industry watchers were expecting the decision to come later in the year, but the process has gained speed due to upcoming general elections that will be held on July 2.

The deal will have an impact on thousands of jobs in the shipbuilding industry in South Australia, where retaining votes in key electorates will be critical for the government's chances of re-election.

"The submarine project .. will see Australian workers building Australian submarines with Australian steel," said Turnbull.

DCNS, 35 percent owned by defence electronics giant Thales SA, proposed a diesel-electric version of its 5,000-tonne Barracuda nuclear-powered submarine.