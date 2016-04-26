International community has failed to take a united resolute stance against terrorism, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, adding it also failed to overcome mentalities centered on prejudices, faith, origins, and cultures.

"As the international community, we are still very far from reaching goals that constitute the foundational aim of the alliance," said Erdogan addressing the seventh UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Global Forum in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.

"We also fail to show the common, resolved effort expected from us to fight radical movements and the terror fed by these movements," he said.

The UNAOC aims to promote harmony and improve understanding and cooperative relations among nations.

"No faith, religion, culture, or conscience approves of making an attempt on [someone's] life. Islam especially is a religion whose name means peace. Does a religion whose meaning is peace allow terrorism?" asked Erdogan.

"Terror has no place in our religion, and organizations such as DAESH which emerge in the name of Islam have nothing to do with Islam," Erdogan added.

The president said the world failed to take a united stance against the pain caused by "bomb after bomb that exploded in Syria, Iraq, Nigeria, France, Pakistan, Turkey, and Belgium".