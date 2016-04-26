The medical relief charity Medecins sans Frontieres has relaunched rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea, accusing European governments of failing to act to save refugees in peril at sea, it said on Monday.

MSF halted its maritime rescue programme in January, saying it hoped European Union member states would take up the task of search and rescue of refugees attempting the crossing from north Africa to Europe.

But with rising numbers of people trying to navigate the "deadly stretch of water" between Libya and Italy as the weather warms, refugees were in danger of drowning, MSF said.

"The absence of a global solution to the current refugee crisis, and the European states' policies of deterrence, as well their refusal to provide alternatives to the deadly sea crossing, continue to kill thousands," said Joanne Liu, president of MSF International in a statement.

EU governments agreed on Thursday to speed the formation of a common European border and coastguard that could be in service by this summer to control refugees arriving from the Middle East and Africa.

The voyage by boat from Libya is far longer and associated with much higher death rates than between Turkey and Greece, though Libya's lack of functioning government and lawlessness make it easy for people traffickers to operate with impunity.

More than 1,200 people have died so far this year trying to reach Europe by sea, more than half of them on the central Mediterranean route, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Monday.