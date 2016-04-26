Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss several weeks after an MRI Monday morning revealed a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his right knee.

He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Just before noon, Curry tweeted: "Thanks 4 all the prayers & messages. Can feel all the positive energy. God is Great! All things considered I'm Gonna be alright!"

The injury means Curry will miss the rest of the Warriors' first-round series against the Houston Rockets and perhaps a good portion of their second round, most likely against the Los Angeles Clippers.

And there is no guarantee that after two weeks, he will be able to return to action right away.

Curry suffered the injury on the last play of the first half of Game Four on Sunday at Houston and was diagnosed with a sprained right knee by the team's medical staff on site.