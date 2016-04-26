Two ferries shipped refugees back to Turkey under a disputed deal intended to stem the human influx into Europe as migrants in a Greek detention camp threw stones in clashes with police on Tuesday.

They were "reacting to their detention conditions and the returns to Turkey," the a police spokesman said. Rights organisations have expressed misgivings about detention conditions on Moria, which holds about 3,000 people.

On Tuesday, 13 people were deported from the island of Lesbos to the Turkish town of Dikili, five were ferried back from Chios to Cesme, and 31 from Kos, police said. Most were Afghans and none had requested asylum in Greece, a government official said.

Just over 340 people have so far been returned to Turkey since April 4 under the accord agreed with the European Union in March after more than 1 million people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond reached the continent last year.

Refugees are escorted by police officers as they disembark from a ferry at a port in the Turkish coastal town of Dikili, Turkey April 8, 2016.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and human rights groups have expressed serious concerns on the EU-Turkey refugee deal in respect of its content and implementation.

The European Commission said on Tuesday it had been formally reassured by Turkey that it would grant access to asylum procedures to all asylum-seekers sent back from the bloc, a key outstanding element in the deal.