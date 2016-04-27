Republican front-runner Donald Trump vowed on Wednesday to seek better relations with Russia and China if elected president in November and said he would make US allies bear more of the financial burden for their defence.

In a major speech, Trump delivered a withering critique of Barack Obama's foreign policy, saying the Democratic president has let China take advantage of the United States and has failed to defeat DAESH terrorists. He pledged to "shake the rust off America's foreign policy."

The New York billionaire spoke the day after victories in five northeastern states that moved him closer to capturing the Republican Party presidential nomination for the Nov. 8 election.

With US-Russian relations strained over numerous issues including Moscow's support for Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, Trump said "an easing of tensions with Russia from a position of strength" is possible.

Trump, a real estate magnate, also said he would use US economic leverage to persuade China to rein in North Korea's nuclear programme.

"China respects strength and by letting them take advantage of us economically we have lost all their respect," he said.