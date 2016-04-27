Eleven people were shot dead in Cape Verde on Tuesday including eight soldiers, a local civilian and two Spanish citizens, state TV and police sources said.

The three civilians killed included two Spanish technicians on assignment in Cape Verde, according to the government. The deceased were all men aged between 20 and 51.

The suspected soldier is missing but there are "strong indications" he was behind the slayings, the former Portuguese colony's government said in a statement on its website.

The statement said "personal motives" inspired the attack, ruling out an attempted coup or any connection with violence associated with drug trafficking that has recently plagued the archipelago.

"People are advised to remain calm and serene," the statement said.