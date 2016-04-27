US Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz on Wednesday was expected to announce that former business executive Carly Fiorina will be his vice presidential running mate if he wins his party's nomination, citing unnamed sources.

The report by WMUR, an ABC station in Manchester, New Hampshire, followed a statement from Cruz that he would make a major announcement at a 4 pm EDT (2000 GMT) rally. He gave no further details.

Fiorina, 61, endorsed Cruz, a 45-year-old US senator from Texas, for the nomination in March, one month after dropping out of the Republican race herself.

The announcement of a running mate at this point in the campaign would be unusually early. Traditionally, the winners of the Republican and Democratic nominating contests announce their running mates for November's general election at their parties' summer national conventions.

Picking a running mate could be seen as part of a bid by Cruz to recover from Tuesday's crushing loss to Trump, who swept party nominating contests in five US Northeastern states.

The victories brought the New York billionaire closer to the 1,237 Republican National Convention delegates he needs to win the nomination at the July 18-21 event in Cleveland.