Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE) announced on Wednesday that its former Prime Minister, Lobsang Sangay, has been re-elected with 57 percent of the votes, as a result of the election held last month, and noted that Tibetans in exile were "practicing democracy, whereas China is not."

The former PM, who is also a Harvard-educated lawyer, led the Tibetan diaspora in 2011 when Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama stepped down for the first time.

The new election results mark the second time Dalai Lama stepped down from his spiritual leader position, after Tibetans fled Tibet in 1959 when China took control of the territory.

China claims the territory that Tibetans fled, saying that it's Communist Party has governed the Himalayan region since 1951. However, many Tibetans are seeking autonomy rather than independence, saying that they were independent for most of their history before China's takeover.

Buddhist Tibetans say their culture is suppressed by China, which often restricts religious practices of minorities including Uighur Muslims.

Despite not being officially recognised by any country, TPiE maintains direct relations with the US and many other country through various forums and raises the issue of China's takeover.